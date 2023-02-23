Google to have workers share desks to save money

Google, whose owner is one of the largest tech companies in the world, is trying to save money by asking some employees to share their desk at the office with a co-worker.

Alphabet is looking to cut down on the amount of office space it's renting.

Because of that, it is asking cloud division employees who are returning to the office to share desks. CNBC first reported the information.

The desk mates will alternate the days that they are working at the office so they won't be at the same desk on the same day.

The policy will go into effect at Google's five largest locations, including New York.

It's part of the company's real estate efficiency strategy as Google looks to vacate some buildings to save money.

Last month, Google announced it was cutting 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce.