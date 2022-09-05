Good beach weather means good business

There was plenty of sunshine down by the shore in Long Beach where beach goers took to the waters one last time as Monday marked the last day for lifeguards on duty even though swimming at state beaches including Jones Beach and Robert Moses is extended for another two weeks.

It was one of the summer's sunniest days on record, which is fantastic for the beach and for businesses nearby.

"People seem like they're a little looser, like they're spending a bit more," said Lori Maslavi, the co-owner of Cover Girl Fashion.

Dry days in July and August definitely helped boost business especially for seaside shops.

"The season took a while getting started but by the time July hit, the weather was awesome and people were down at the beach," Long Beach Surf Shop owner Luke Hamlet said.

Spending also seems to be up at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park where families like the Hillenbrands picked sales over sunbathing. Shopping experts suggest searching for promo codes, using cash back reward sites and seeking out end-of-season sales.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge said in addition to typical sales this year, unexpected sales offer deep discounts because of overages related to supply chain issues.

"In laptops, we're seeing up to $400 off Macs. We're also seeing good deals off HP and Lenovo," Bodge said. "If you are in need of a laptop, this is a good time to take advantage of those savings."

Taking advantage of savings and saying so long to summer.