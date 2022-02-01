Golden Corral brawl caught on video investigated

article

A wild brawl broke out inside a suburban Philadelphia restaurant over an apparent beef over steak and now police are investigating the incident.

It happened last Friday afternoon at a Golden Corral in Bensalem. The fight was captured in a video that was posted on Facebook.

As many as 40 people were involved, throwing punches, chairs, and even tables around the restaurant. The restaurant staff tried to intervene to stop the mayhem.

6ABC reported that the fight started over an argument over who was given a piece of steak first.

The Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pa. where a brawl took place.

JK Hospitality owns the restaurant issued a statement saying: "We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA. We notified the local authorities, and they are investigating the incident."

Officials with Golden Corral said in a statement that they were thankful no serious injuries were reported and "the safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority."

No one was arrested at the time but the investigation is continuing.