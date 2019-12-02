Go inside Amazon on Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday could be the biggest of all time with Americans predicted to spend upwards of $9.4 billion.

Brick-and-mortar stores saw a 4.2 percent increase in sales on Black Friday year to year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Amazon is one of the busiest retailers on Cyber Monday, sending out millions of packages.

In fact, 68 million Americans will be purchasing online on Cyber Monday.

One of the 175 Amazon Fulfillment Centers in the U.S. is locaged at in Robinsville, New Jersey.

It is 1 million sq. ft. and you can fit 28 football fields inside of the facility.

There are 14 miles of conveyer systems that run through the building, employing 3,000 employees.

The (human) employees work hand-in-hand with Amazon Robotics to pick, sort, and ship your items.