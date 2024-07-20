Global tech outage NYC update: Flight delays, services impacted

New York state and city officials are monitoring the widespread technology outage that caused disruptions around the world Friday.

In a statement Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that agencies are working around the clock this weekend to continue to remediate systems.

The outage disrupted business all around the world and continues to impact flights in and out of NYC Saturday.

What happened?

On Friday, officials said cyber, technology, and emergency response staff identified and began working on this issue in the early hours of the morning when the outage first happened.

"I am grateful to all of the staff who deployed quickly when this issue occurred and have continued working around the clock to fix systems across the state. I remain in close contact with our cyber, IT, and emergency response teams, and can assure New Yorkers that we are doing all we can to quickly restore services," Hohul said in a statement Saturday.

Officials in NYC, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, continue to reiterate that the incident was not a cyberattack.

Who was impacted?

Hochul says critical life safety services, including 911 remain operational, and New Yorkers should continue to call 911. I have also directed that forbearance be granted for those that were unable to conduct business with the state due to the outage, such as individuals needing DMV license renewals.

"Other things like systems that belong to our taxi and limousine commission, systems that belong to our Department of Buildings, like licensing and permitting systems. Some of those systems have mild impacts where the public-face components and, like the some of the back-end stuff is impacted," Matthew Fraser, chief technology officer for the NYC Office of Technology & Innovation said Friday.

What broke?

TechRadar's editor at large, Lance Ulanoff, says CrowdStrike the global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike "made a little update that broke everything."

Ulanoff says he's also taking the company's word for it that it was not a cyberattack.

"Usually with a cyberattack, it takes longer to figure out how to fix," he says.

He believes that there was a coding issue when they attempted to make a system-wide update in the middle of the night.

He went on to say that CrowdStrike knew exactly what the update was going to be, but didn't realize it had not been "regression tested" well enough to ensure it wasn't going to break all the systems.

"They don't expect it to break things, but updates can kind of confuse systems," he said.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

