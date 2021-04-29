On his radio show, Giuliani calls FBI raids on home, office 'unconscionable'

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said during his WABC Radio broadcast Thursday afternoon that the raids at his apartment and office in Manhattan were "unconscionable."

The warrants served included an allegation that Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent when he lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukraine. He called that "completely false." If true, it would be a violation of lobbying laws.

"I was representing my client when I did this," Giuliani said. "I wasn't representing any Ukrainians. I was representing Donald J. Trump. President or not. An innocent man who was being framed by a bunch of crooks."

Giuliani fielded questions from radio callers, many of whom never even asked about Wednesday's events. However, that didn't stop the former mayor from returning to the topic proactively. At one point, he argued that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan — an office he once led — was jealous.

"I've done your job longer and much better than you have. You people have any convictions like I had when I was U.S. attorney?" Giuliani said on WABC Radio. "You haven't had a person like me in the U.S. Attorney's Office since I left. No wonder you're jealous!"

On Wednesday, federal investigators seized cell phones and computers. Giuliani repeated what his attorney said at the time, that the 6 a.m. raid wasn't necessary because he was previously willing to voluntarily give them up.

When FOX 5 NY asked the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York to respond to Giuliano's remarks, a spokesperson declined to comment.

Giuliani added that he will have more to say in an upcoming appearance with Tucker Carlson.