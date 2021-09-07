Girl, 9, ejected from SUV, critically injured during Brooklyn crash

A girl, 9, was in critical but stable condition Tuesday with broken legs and head trauma after she was ejected from a vehicle during a collision in East Flatbush, said police.

The girl was one of four passengers in a Ford Explorer that was struck by a Range Rover at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. The Range Rover was traveling northbound on Kings Highway when it struck the Explorer as it made a left turn onto 92nd Street, said police.

Two 46-year-old women and one 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The 40-year-old driver of the Range Rover refused medical attention.

The 53-year-old driver of the Explorer was arrested for having a suspended licence and on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Additional charges were possible.

