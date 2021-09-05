NYPD searching for suspect who poured gas on police van during Bronx protest

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who poured gasoline on an NYPD van during a protest.

According to authorities, a group of people approached the 46th Precinct Station House in Fordham Heights at around 10:30 p.m. to protest a police-involved shooting that occurred on August 29.

Some protesters began to push barricades into the officers protecting the precinct, while others threw eggs at a marked police van.

The suspect, who was with the protesters, then doused the van, which was occupied at the time, with gasoline.

The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway and they could face state and/or federal charges for their actions.

