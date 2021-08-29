Son dead, father in custody after shootout with off-duty NYPD officers

A 24-year-old man is dead and his 45-year-old father is in custody after a shootout with a pair of off-duty NYPD officers early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two men, a father and son, were involved in a dispute with a group of people around 4:15 a.m. on Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

The dispute escalated, and the 24-year-old man pulled out a firearm and fired several shots.

The shooting happened just around the corner from an NYPD precinct, and two officers who had just finished their shift witnessed the shooting. They engaged the two men, and the 24-year-old opened fire on the officers.

The NYPD said the officers returned fire, striking the gunman.

The 45-year-old man then picked up the 24-year-old's gun and fired at the officers.

The officers gave aid to the 24-year-old, and other arriving officers took the uninjured 45-year-old into custody.

The 24-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither officer was injured in the incident.

