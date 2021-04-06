Girl, 8, calls 911 after father shoots three women in apparent murder-suicide

The NYPD is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left four people dead in Brooklyn.

Police said they responded to a 911 call from the shooter's eight-year-old daughter just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville. Cops discovered a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a teenage girl dead with gunshot wounds.

As police investigated the crime scene, another 911 call was placed about a deadly shooting nearby at Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue.

Police responded and found a 46-year-old man within the walkway area of 563 Mother Gaston Boulevard, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, believed to be self-inflicted.

One of the victims was the girl's mother and her two sisters, reported the NY Post. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, added police.



