Attorney: Evidence exists of Rex Heuermann’s family’s involvement in Giglo Beach murders case | LIVE

John Ray, an attorney who represents the families of Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor, says "new and important evidence" regarding the family members of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann has been uncovered.

He says the information is regarding allegations of Heuermann's family and their alleged involvement.

Ray, says he will release the evidence at a press conference Thursday on Long Island.

FOX 5 NY will stream the presser regarding the new developments in the case live at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Prosecutors charged Heuermann, the Long Island architect, in six Gilgo Beach murders spanning three decades, but a majority of the killings remain unsolved.

Featured article

It is unclear at this time who exactly the evidence involves.

Rex Heuermann's family

Rex Heuermann’s estranged wife has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, but also said she'd give Heuermann the benefit of the doubt.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Rex Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, center, and daughter Victoria Heuermann, left, depart the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024. (Robert Miller for Fox News Digital)

Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce in the days after Heuermann's July 13, 2023, arrest for three of the long-unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach slayings, in a statement issued through her lawyer Wednesday, "I will listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of trial."

The estranged wife of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann says she believes he is not capable of the crimes he is accused of and she visits him in jail weekly despite pending divorce proceedings.

Ellerup added, "I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve."