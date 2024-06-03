Gilgo Beach murders: New charge looms for Rex Heuermann, sources say

Multiple sources are telling FOX 5 NY that Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be arraigned on a new indictment on Thursday.

Heuermann is already charged with the murders of four women whose remains were found in the area of Gilgo Beach.

Just weeks ago, investigators were back at his Massapequa Park home executing a search warrant connected to the case.

May 24 search

Police were seen removing a large rectangular object covered in blue cloth and loading it onto the back of a truck which was parked in the driveway as it was loaded with evidence pulled from the home.

Other officers emerging from the mobile command units that Suffolk County police set up on the closed-off street also carried cardboard boxes of evidence back into the home, but it wasn't clear their contents.

July 2023 search

Investigators spent nearly two weeks last July at the home. That search turned up more than 200 firearms, including dozens stored in a basement vault.

Investigators also tore up a wooden deck, used an excavator to dig up the backyard and scanned for buried objects with specialized equipment.

What are the Gilgo Beach murders?

The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the remote town of Gilgo Beach on the southern shore of Long Island.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership. Last year, an interagency task force was formed with investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, aimed at solving the case.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represented a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said at the time.

The 'Gilgo Four'

The bodies of the "Gilgo Four" were located within a quarter-mile of one another near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

In 2022, Suffolk County Police released new information on victims – Brainard-Barnes, Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello, including personal information and their last known whereabouts.

Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished on May 1, 2010. A police officer and his cadaver dog were looking for her body in the thicket along nearby Ocean Parkway when they happened upon the remains of a different woman. Within days, three other bodies were found, all within a short walk of one another.

Gilbert's disappearance and search is what ultimately led to the discovery of several remains in the area.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.