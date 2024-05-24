Gilgo Beach murders: 5th day of Rex Heuermann's home search reveals more evidence

Friday marked the fifth straight day in the renewed search by authorities of the home belonging to Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, Long Island.

About Friday's search

Police in the early afternoon were seen removing a large rectangular object covered in blue cloth and loading it onto the back of a truck which was parked in the driveway as it was loaded with evidence pulled from the home.

Other officers emerging from the mobile command units that Suffolk County police set up on the closed-off street also carried cardboard boxes of evidence back into the home, but it wasn't clear their contents.

Vess Mitev, a lawyer representing Heuermann’s two adult children, said the family hasn't been told when they'll be able to move back in.

"We have no knowledge of a set end time or date of when the house will be vacated by law enforcement; my clients certainly hope their home will be returned to them sooner rather than later," he wrote in an email Friday.

Victoria Heuermann, the suspect's daughter, returned to the neighborhood Wednesday with her mother's lawyer in order to collect her parked car.

The 27-year-old was the only member of the family at the house when law enforcement officials executed a search warrant early Monday morning. Her mother and brother have been vacationing in South Carolina, the family’s lawyers have said.

Victoria Heuermann, who has been staying at an undisclosed location, drove off without commenting Wednesday, but attorney Robert Macedonio told reporters the family was "surprised" by the renewed search, which he described as "like post-traumatic stress."

"Their lives have been turned upside down, destroyed," he said Wednesday. "Their personal property has been taken, obviously for legal purposes, but they don’t understand that."

Macedonio, who didn't respond to an email seeking comment Friday, also said the family's lawyers will be reviewing the search warrant to "see what probable cause was obtained to get back into the residence."

July 2023 search

Investigators spent nearly two weeks last July at the home. That search turned up more than 200 firearms, including dozens stored in a basement vault. Investigators also tore up a wooden deck, used an excavator to dig up the backyard and scanned for buried objects with specialized equipment.

Spokespersons for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the case, didn't respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

Tierney briefly visited the house on Thursday as investigators photographed the front porch and collected paint chips and other materials and placed them into evidence bags.

Next court date

Heuermann, meanwhile, is expected to be back in Riverhead court June 18 for a status hearing. The 60-year-old has been in custody since his arrest last July and no trial date has been set.

His lawyer didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

PHILIP MARCELO, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.