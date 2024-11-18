Tommy DeVito is back! Relive his family, friends' Giants tailgate last year

Tommy DeVito is back at starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

The Giants benched the struggling 27-year-old Daniel Jones on Monday, with coach Brian Daboll planning to start the fan favorite DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to end a five-game losing streak.

DeVito had been listed as the third quarterback every game this season but jumped ahead of Drew Lock, largely because the New Jersey product, nicknamed "Tommy Cutlets", was 3-3 as a rookie free agent starter out of Illinois after Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were hurt last season.

Featured article

Daboll said DeVito had more than 700 snaps in the preseason and as a starter last year. He added he's practiced well this season and has a greater knowledge of the offense in his second season.

‘Tommy Cutlets’: A run to remember

Cedar Grove's own took the Tri-State area by storm last year after starting his career with three straight wins.

Devito's rise to fame was marked by lively discussions about chicken cutlets and distinctive hand gestures.

Before a Monday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, relatives of DeVito tailgated outside MetLife Stadium, gathering for a New Jersey, Italian American-style tailgate with over 300 chicken cutlets being loaded into sandwiches by Tommy’s cousin Danny DeVito (yes, that is his real name), and even cookies from Calandra's – featuring DeVito's already-signature touchdown celebration of pursed fingers.

The entire event was organized by Tommy's parents, Alexandra and Tom DeVito.