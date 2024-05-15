Giants, Jets release official 2024 NFL season schedules
Are you ready for some football?
It's only 113 days and counting to the kickoff of the 2024 NFL season, and on Thursday, each team's schedule was finally released.
Locally, the spotlight will be brighter for the New York Jets and Quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year. The Jets will play six prime-time games, while the Giants will play just four.
Here's what's in store for both teams:
New York Jets
- Week 1: Sept. 9 at San Francisco (Monday Night Football)
- Week 2: Sept. 15 at Tennessee
- Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. New England (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Denver
- Week 5: Oct. 6 at Minnesota (in London)
- Week 6: Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo (Monday Night Football)
- Week 7: Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at New England
- Week 9: Oct. 31 vs. Houston (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 10: Nov. 10 at Arizona
- Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Seattle
- Week 14: Dec. 8 at Miami
- Week 15: Dec. 15 at Jacksonville
- Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 17: Dec. 29 at Buffalo
- Week 18: TBD vs. Miami
New York Giants
- Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota
- Week 2: Sept. 15 at Washington
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at Cleveland
- Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. Dallas (Thursday Night Football
- Week 5: Oct. 6 at Seattle
- Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia
- Week 8: Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)
- Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Washington
- Week 10: Nov. 10 at Carolina (In Germany)
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
- Week 13: Nov. 28 at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans
- Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore
- Week 16: Dec. 22 at Atlanta
- Week 17: Dec. 28/29 (TIME TBD) vs. Indianapolis
- Week 18: TBD at Philadelphia