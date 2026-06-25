Germany vs Ecuador preview: Ecuador’s World Cup survival on the line in NYC, NJ

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The Brief Germany faces Ecuador on Thursday at New York New Jersey Stadium in its final Group E match. Germany has already clinched Group E and is headed to the round of 32. Ecuador needs three points to keep its World Cup hopes alive in a match with a strong local connection for fans in New York and New Jersey.



Germany and Ecuador meet Thursday at New York New Jersey Stadium in a Group E World Cup match that carries very different stakes for both teams.

About the match

Germany faces Ecuador on Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The match will air on FOX.

Germany has already clinched Group E and will face a third-place team in the round of 32.

Ecuador enters the match still looking for its first win of the tournament and needing three points to stay alive.

Why this match matters locally

For many fans in the New York area, Ecuador’s match in New Jersey is more than another World Cup game.

New York and New Jersey are home to two of the largest Ecuadorian communities in the U.S., and Ecuadorian culture has a major presence across the region, especially in Queens.

That gives Thursday’s match a strong local feel, with Ecuador trying to keep its tournament alive in front of fans who may have family, neighborhood and cultural ties to the team.

Germany’s strong start

Germany has won its first two World Cup matches for the first time since 2006.

Germany opened with a dominant 7-1 win over Curaçao, then came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1.

Deniz Undav played the hero against Ivory Coast, scoring twice after coming off the bench, including the winner in stoppage time.

Because Germany has already won the group, FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica said Germany could rotate players and give minutes to some players who have not featured much in the tournament.

Ecuador’s missed chances

Ecuador has had a frustrating start to the tournament.

Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in its opener on a 90th-minute goal, then played Curaçao to a 0-0 draw.

Against Curaçao, Ecuador created chances but could not finish. According to FOX Sports, Ecuador became the first team ever to put 15 shots on goal without scoring in a World Cup match.

Now, Ecuador has no choice but to push for a win.

Ecuador 'Banderazo' on Rocky Steps in Philly (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Odds and prediction

Germany is favored against Ecuador.

According to FOX Sports, Germany was listed at -130 on the moneyline, while Ecuador was +300 and a draw was +320.

The over/under was set at 2.5 goals.

FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked both teams to score, noting that Germany may rotate its lineup while Ecuador has to chase three points.

Players to watch

For Germany, Undav enters the match with momentum after scoring twice against Ivory Coast.

Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade are also among the attacking names to watch, especially if Germany changes its lineup.

For Ecuador, Enner Valencia remains one of the team’s most important attacking players as Ecuador tries to break through after a scoreless start to the tournament.

What's next:

Germany is already moving on to the round of 32.

Ecuador needs a win Thursday to have a chance to join Germany in the knockout stage.