How to watch today’s FIFA World Cup matches: Thursday, June 25
It's another busy FIFA World Cup day with six matches taking place in the U.S., including Team USA back in action against Türkiye. The other five matches are Ecuador vs Germany, Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia vs Netherlands, Japan vs Sweden, and Paraguay vs Australia.
Here's how to watch.
FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Thursday, June 25, 2026
Ecuador vs Germany – Group E
- 4:00 p.m. ET
- New York New Jersey Stadium
- Network: FOX
Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire – Group E
- 4:00 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Stadium
- Network: FS1
Tunisia vs Netherlands – Group F
- 7:00 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Stadium
- Network: FOX
Japan vs Sweden – Group F
- 7:00 p.m. ET
- Dallas Stadium
- Network: FS1
Türkiye vs USA – Group D
- 10:00 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Stadium
- Network: FOX
Paraguay vs Australia – Group D
- 10:00 p.m. ET
- San Francisco Bay Stadium
- Network: FS1
RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026
Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.
One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.
Other paid options include:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports 1
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- FOX Sports app
- Hulu+ LiveTV
- Peacock (Spanish-language)
FOX Sports World Cup coverage
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage
The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.
When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?
A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Timeline:
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX Sports and FIFA. This story was reported from Orlando.