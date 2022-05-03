Georgia steak house employee named ‘Grill Master Legend’ after cooking 1M steaks

article

An employee for a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia was awarded on April 22, the prestigious title of "Grill Master Legend," after reaching a delicious milestone: Cooking 1 million steaks.

Gayle Dudley has been working at LongHorn Steakhouse for more than two decades where she has fine-tuned her craft as a BBQ icon.

Not only was Dudley given the distinction of being recognized as a "Grill Master Legend," she also received a $5,000 check, a special gold chef coat, and several other mementos, according to the restaurant.

Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever receive recognition for grilling more than 1 million steaks.

Advertisement

The restaurant held a surprise ceremony where Dudley’s friends and family gathered to watch her receiver her honor.







