George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Flatbush
A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci is unveiled article

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci is unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) 

NEW YORK - A six-foot statue of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minnesota last year sparked protests and a nationwide reckoning with race, has been put on display in Brooklyn.

The sculpture, the work of artist Chris Carnabuchi, was unveiled in Flatbush Saturday morning, as many across the city and region celebrate Juneteenth, a now-federally recognized holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The statue will stand at Flatbush Junction for several weeks before being moved to Union Square in Manhattan.

The unveiling comes after the city of Newark revealed its own tribute to Floyd, a 700-pound bronze statue in front of City Hall.

