What is the ‘Gen Z stare’ and why is it a problem?

article

The Brief The Gen Z stare is a blank look given by members of said generation in response to certain questions or comments. Some believe that the stare is rooted in Gen Z’s social habits. Many also feel that it leads to poor communication skills in the workplace.



The "Gen Z stare" is TikTok's latest hot topic. However, the expressionless stare has sparked conversation about Gen Z’s habits in the workplace – which some view as unprofessional and rude.

A generational divide

What we know:

The "Gen Z Stare" — a term created by millennials — is going viral across TikTok. Often described as an emotionless face in response to basic conversation, many interpret the stare as a sign of poor social skills or disengagement.

However, some argue it’s a way to avoid small talk in the workplace – older generations argue this comes off as impolite and unprofessional.

The root of this behavior is often linked to Gen Z's digital usage and the long-term social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic , where many missed out on developmental milestones due to the necessity of remote learning.

Some even compare the stare to the millennial pause , where millennials freeze in front of a camera rather out of discomfort.

Why the stare might hurt you in the workplace

The blank gaze could unintentionally send the wrong message in professional settings – that misinterpretation can come at a cost.

From negatively impacting customer service to creating workplace tension and communication gaps, the habit could affect Gen Z’s success in the job market.

Many on TikTok believe the stare is overall damaging, especially when interacting with customers, coworkers, executives or older generations, who may view it as rude.

What Gen Z is saying

What they're saying:

So when that stare happens — is it out of rudeness or confusion?

Many Gen Z creators are now reclaiming the trend, putting a new spin on the original "Gen Z stare" by sharing personal stories that explain the context behind their reactions.

Creator @xire_x said, "Gen Z stare but we asked ‘cash or card’ and you replied with ‘yes,’" showing how sometimes the stare is just disbelief at what was said.

Another creator, @isabellecarlock said, "‘The Gen Z stare is so rude’ but you just screamed at me because you’ll have to wait to sit inside" – showing that miscommunication can go both ways.

So the next time you get an expressionless stare from a Gen Z employee or coworker, consider whether it’s a look of confusion or disdain.