Gen Alpha slang in 2025: The meaning behind words like 'clanker,' '67,' 'crashout'

A new wave of slang terms, often born from memes and social media trends, is being used by Gen Alpha, leaving many parents, and perhaps anyone over the age of a high school student, confused. These new words are becoming increasingly common in daily conversations and online.

Times have changed quite a lot since we went over terms like "Alpha Sigma" and "Skibidi Ohio Rizz." The language of "the kids these days" is literally evolving by the day. Now, we are hearing words like "67" and "clanker," and if you have any natural desire to know what these new terms are, look no further.

What is Gen Alpha?

Gen Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, is now a generation of teenagers. As they reach the age where slang and trends become important, they have developed their own language from popular memes and videos online.

With easy access to algorithms on YouTube Shorts and TikTok that provide content specific to one’s interests, much of the emerging slang cannot be decoded without the context of these trending videos--or without a source like TikTok's Mr. Lindsay who reports on the Gen Alpha slang straight from the front lines of a middle school classroom.

While terms like "Alpha Sigma" and "Skibidi Ohio Rizz" may have been the start, they are just the tip of the iceberg of new lingo from the up-and-coming generation. The language of Gen Alpha is constantly evolving, with new words like "67" and "clanker" now making their way into conversations.

Clanker

"Clanker" is a derogatory term for robots or artificial intelligence. The term originated from the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series, where it was used as a slur for battle droids, and is now being used again as robots and AI become more prominent in daily life, according to a video of middle schoolers explaining "Clanker" to their teacher, user @mr_lindsay_sped, on TikTok.

If your middle-school student is used to a Roomba at home cleaning the floors, you may start to hear the word "clanker" being thrown around as if they are having an argument with one another.

Crashout

"Crashout" means to "throw a fit," "lash out," or have a "meltdown". The term has a new meaning for Gen Alpha, as previous generations used it to mean "go to sleep hard." This one has been around a bit longer than "Clanker," but is likely the most common Gen Alpha slang term you will hear going into this new school year.

To be honest, at least this one has some usefulness for adults as well. Because doesn't inflation, traffic and the 5 a.m. alarm make us all want to "crashout?"

67

"67" is from a viral meme associated with the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla. It is also linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6'7" tall. It can be used for basketball references, to mean someone is "very tall," or in a comedic context to mean "so-so."

Chopped

No, parents. This isn't a reference to The Food Network. "Chopped," in this context, means "bad," "ruined," "messed up" or of "poor quality."

"Wow, did you see McKynleigh's outfit today? It is chopped."

SDIYBT

Where do we even begin with this one? Here goes nothing. This is a niche internet acronym with conflicting definitions, including "Start diggin in yo butt twin" from a SpongeBob meme and "Stay driven, inspire yourself, be true." It is an internet acronym blending casual speech and texting culture.

It is more likely the first one they're referencing, if we are being totally honest.

Meltmaxxing

"Meltmaxxing" is a meme where you film yourself appearing to "melt" by letting your face go slack and double-chinned.

Returning to popularity

Some phrases are still commonly used in the classroom.

The term Opp is a shortened version of "your enemy."

Aura , an updated version of "vibe," refers to their perceived stylishness and strong presence.

Maxxing , which is a slang term for optimizing one's physical appearance.

Skibidi is an oldie but goldie. A nonsensical term used to describe something chaotic or unexpected, often referencing a popular series of online videos.

Alpha Sigma is still a title for an individual who is perceived as a leader, confident, and popular, often used in a humorous or ironic context.

Rizz is a term for one's ability to charm or flirt with another person. It is a shortened form of the word "charisma."

And, of course, Ohio, which is often used in a meme to describe something strange, out of place, or chaotic.

What's next:

As a millennial, I wouldn't dare to predict.