Gas thefts are on the rise, damaging cars and making trips to the gas pump more painful

The cost of filling up a gas tank is painful, but now there is something that may sting even more - gas thieves on the rise. They’re damaging cars and stirring up all kinds of emotions.

"It’s just unbelievable," says Cynthia Ross of West Philadelphia. "People go to any length to take from you, to harm you. They don’t care about your car, the money you have to put out to get it fixed and everybody is having a hard time, as it is."

It’s a brazen crime that’s happening locally, as well as all across the country.

Police in Allentown, Pa. say they’re investigating a case.

"It’s a hard time right now," Tom Collins, of Blackwood, N.J., commented. "Having to worry about expensive gas — that’s one thing. But, if somebody drills into your tank to steal your gas? How many people have the money to pay to have a tank repaired?"

MORE HEADLINES:

In Houston, thieves were caught on surveillance stealing 350 gallons of diesel three days straight. In the Milwaukee metro area, one man shared photos with Fox 11 News and explained that someone drilled a hole in the fuel tank and drained all of the gas.

In New Jersey, Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik is warning people to be on guard.

"It’s disturbing," Chief Gurcsik remarked. "A gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000. They’re drilling holes into the actual gas tank."

Chief Gurcsik recommends that people park in their garages, if possible, or, in well-lit areas. Purchase $12 locking fuel caps for vehicles. Always lock vehicles.

Gurcsik says they haven’t seen this crime yet, but they’re prepared for it. His officers will be increasing nightly patrols.

"I’ve been a police officer for 30 years, here in Washington Township. I’ve never seen anything like this at all," Chief Gurcsik added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter