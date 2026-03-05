Gas prices surge amid Iran conflict: How much is the NYC area paying?

The Brief Gas prices are surging as the conflict in the Middle East rages on. The national average has increased by nearly 30 cents per gallon. New York City saw an 8-cent increase in just one day.



As the war in the Middle East intensifies with no clear end in sight, the economic impact is being felt thousands of miles away at gas stations and grocery stores across the United States.

Fuel prices are climbing rapidly, and experts warn that other everyday necessities could soon follow.

By the numbers:

Gas prices are fluctuating daily, and the numbers are quickly trending upward. The national average for a gallon of gas has reached $3.25, marking a $0.28 jump from just a week ago.

A gas station in Long Island City saw prices rise by two cents in a matter of minutes Thursday morning. In New York City, the average price went up eight cents in just one day.

Across the tri-state area, drivers are currently paying an average of $3.07 to $3.22 per gallon:

$3.22 in New York City

$3.07 on Long Island

$3.13 in New Jersey

$3.11 in Connecticut

Drivers are already seeing noticeable differences between stations — sometimes several cents per gallon even within the same neighborhood. Experts warn that drivers should expect these prices to continue climbing as the conflict disrupts global oil movement.

Why the Iran conflict is driving costs higher

Dig deeper:

The disruption extends far beyond gasoline. Cargo ships are currently stuck in the Gulf or are being forced to make lengthy detours around the southern tip of Africa. Meanwhile, planes carrying air cargo out of the Middle East remain grounded.

Oil is a foundational component in manufacturing and shipping, which means prolonged delays will likely lead to shortages and price increases on a wide range of goods.

Affected industries and imports include:

Pharmaceuticals from India

Semiconductors from Asia

Plastics and home construction equipment

Clothing and consumer electronics

If shipping bottlenecks worsen, consumers could see higher prices and potential shortages in the coming weeks.