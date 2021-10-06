Gas hits highest price in seven years

American drivers are paying the highest price for gas since 2014.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.22, the highest since at least October 2014, CNBC reports.

Nationwide, drivers are paying $1 per gallon more than at this time last year.

Gas prices in New York are averaging $3.29 a gallon, while in New Jersey drivers are paying $3.23.

The highest prices in the nation can be found in California, where the average price is $4.42 and in some areas has even topped $5 a gallon.

