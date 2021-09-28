'Let It Be,' parents, stepparents of Gabby Petito get matching tattoos in her honor

The parents and stepparents of Gabby Petito held a news conference Tuesday on Long Island where they announced the establishment of a foundation in her name and showed off matching tattoos in honor of Gabby.

Speaking from their attorney's office in Bohemia, Joe and Tara Petito, Gabby's father and stepmother along with Jim and Nicole Schmidt, Gabby's stepfather, and mother, revealed the words ‘Let It Be’ inked on their forearms just like the one Gabby had on her arm.

"We all had them done last night. We all did it together. Like I've said, we've all co-parented Gabby together and that's not going to stop now. We're in this together," said Joe Petito from an attorney's office.

Further details regarding the foundation were expected to come.

This as the search continued in Florida for her fiance, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her homicide. Her body was discovered in Wyoming where it remains as the investigation continued.

The family refused to answer repeated questions about the investigation into Petito's death.

"We ask that you continue to respect their privacy and give them the space and time to go through this difficult process, ' said attorney Richard Stafford.

"She is always with us every day. She is giving us signs" said Jim Schmidt.