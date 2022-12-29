Funeral held for FDNY firefighter William Moon

"For Billy, it was never about making himself better, but about what can be done to better serve those around him." — Kristina Moon

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Long Island Thursday to say their final farewells to FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II.

Firefighters from numerous departments lined Main Street in Bay Shore as Moon's casket was transported on a fire engine in a procession to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Moon died earlier this month when he fell 20 feet during a training accident in Brooklyn.

The 47-year-old had been a member of the fire department for 21 years. He began his career in Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn earlier this year.

Kristina Moon called her husband her best friend and a devoted father to their two children during the service, adding he always knew how to make them laugh.

"For Billy, it was never about making himself better, but about what can be done to better serve those around him," she said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and fire department leaders also spoke at the funeral, praising Moon for his service and noting how he helped save others' lives after his death through organ donations.

"We’re going to miss firefighter Moon," Adams said. "But he was not only a hero in life, he understood what it meant to be a firefighter: courage, bravery and sacrifice."

In addition to serving the FDNY, Firefighter Moon also served as a member of the Islip Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island, including serving as their Chief of Department in 2017.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire Department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh after Moon's death.

He is survived by his wife, Kristina, and their two children.