Full service to resume on NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line

Commuters who ride New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line are getting back on track following repairs because of last week's derailment.

Full weekend service will be restored Saturday and regular weekday schedules will resume Monday, NJ Transit said.

Service was modified after eight cars of the North Jersey Coast Line Train 3292 headed to Penn Station from Long Branch derailed in Perth Amboy on Nov. 24 at about 12:20 a.m., said agency spokesperson Jim Smith. The cars remained upright and no one was injured.

Crews had to remove the cars and repair damage to the tracks, the railroad said.

Buses honored rail tickets during the repairs.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

With the Associated Press