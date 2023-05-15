From Straight A's to the ballot: Long Island student runs for Board of Ed.

Quinn Bedell has just about 24 hours to convince his community to elect him as the newest member of the West Islip School Board.

He hopes his unique perspective will pave the path for change.

"When they show up my name won’t be on the ballot and the write-in is the important part."

While the write-in is tricky as Bedell says he missed the deadline to be added to the ballot by days-the senior with straight A's believes the decision to vote for him is crystal clear.



"There are a lot of people on the board with kids, they’re 40," he said. "Some are older, maybe they went to the district, but 20–30 years ago, a lot has changed."



If elected, Bedell who was diagnosed with dyslexia as a sophomore - hopes to improve the special education system.

Bedell's campaign sign

He’s been practicing handling pressure for years as the VP of the high school’s PTSA.

He also runs his own landscaping business and is an Eagle Scout.



"He’s like a 40-year-old trapped in a 3-year-old’s body running around," Quinn’s mom Denise said. "I guess it’s just the next natural step."



Bedell says only about 10-15% of registered voters come out for the Board of Ed election vote.

He hopes his hard work pays off and more show up on Tuesday.



Bedell plans to send hundreds of texts and hand out thousands of flyers as he tries to make history as one of the youngest on his board.