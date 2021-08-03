From an accuser to the president, growing chorus calls for Cuomo's resignation

With a probe finding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed current and former state employees, many of them young women, the chorus of people calling for his resignation is growing. The president is now among them.

After delivering remarks about the pandemic, President Joe Biden answered a question from a reporter about whether he believes Cuomo should resign. "Yes," Biden said.

The women had accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation lead by New York Attorney General Letitia James, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

"Resign, @NYGovCuomo," accuser Charlotte Bennett tweeted.

"The Attorney General's investigation confirmed today what we've known since the first courageous women came forward with their experiences - the Governor repeatedly, with intent and without care for the pain he caused or concern for consequences, sexually harassed multiple women, violating the law and the standards which we must demand, especially of our elected officials," said NYC Public Advocate Jumanne Williams.

Several of Cuomo's accusers demanded swifter action, calling on the governor to leave office immediately. Some Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.

"The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," said Carl Heastie, Speaker of the NY State Assembly.

"This is a sad day for New York," said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. "The Attorney General's report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down."

Asked whether Cuomo should resign during a radio interview, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) echoed the sentiments of other leaders.

"His behavior was unacceptable and the principled thing for him to do would be to step down," said Cruz.

Cuomo denied any allegations of wrongdoing in a video statement Tuesday afternoon.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," said Cuomo.

