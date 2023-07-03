From battlefields to best friends: Claudio, the service dog changing a veteran's life

They say a dog is a man’s best friend but for veteran Michael Brennan who served two tours in the Persian Gulf region with the Air Force and National Guard his service dog, Claudio, is so much more.

"I can’t imagine being without him now." — Michael Brennan

The 2-year-old black lab and golden retriever mix graduated from Canine Companions in May. Since then, life for Michael has already changed.



Professional trainers with Canine Companions worked with Claudio on veteran-specific commands to help with PTSD - something Michael struggles with.

Image 1 of 5 ▼





"If I’m getting triggered, and I don’t realize, he’ll come over and help stop me," Brennan said.

Featured article

He interrupts anxious behavior and nightmares and is trained to create space for Michael in crowded places.



"If I felt like somebody was too close to me, he could back up," he said.

The PTSD program has 40 active grads with another 10 to 15 in the process hoping to be matched within the next year.



"These veterans and individuals are willing to sacrifice their life," said Jessica Reiss with Canine Companions. "They come back and aren’t the same person they were. Our job and what we aim to get three back a little portion of that."



Michael hopes raising awareness will erase the stigma of veterans with PTSD that keeps them from asking for help. Thanks to Claudio, Michael has even more independence this Fourth of July.