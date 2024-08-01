FREE KRS-One concert in NJ

Rap icon and Bronx Native KRS-One is set to perform in a free New Jersey concert on Thursday.

The performance is part of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) annual Horizon Sounds of the City series of free outdoor concerts in Newark.

KRS is most known for hits like "Sound of da Police," "MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know," "Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love)," and "My Philosophy."

"Grab a bite or a drink from our local vendors … dance along to our mainstage headliners … and party the night away," the website says.

The concert will be held in Chambers Plaza on the NJPAC grounds at 6 p.m.

KRS-One stands in front of a mural of himself on the Lower East Side.

Sounds of the City shows take place on Thursday nights at 6 p.m in front of NJPAC’s main entrance.

Food and drinks will be available from food trucks and NJPAC’s restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar.

On Aug. 8, New Orleans bounce star Big Freedia is expected to take the stage.

For information, visit njpac.org/series/horizon-foundation-sounds-of-the-city.