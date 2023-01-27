Fourth suspect arrested in NYC subway attack of Fox News meteorologist

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal New York City subway attack of FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz, the NYPD announced.

According to police, Dante Hampton, 18, of Brownsville, is charged in the attack that took place Sunday on a subway train.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. on a southbound 1 train as it was approaching the 18th St. and 7th Ave. station in Manhattan.

Klotz was riding the train when he saw a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.

He intervened, and the group turned on him. They started beating him and even chased him to another subway car when he tried to escape, police said.

Klotz was left with bruised ribs, black eyes and cuts on his face. EMS took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to FOX 5 News about the subway attack.

Police said the four teens and Klotz all got off the train. Police assigned to Transit District 2 were alerted and apprehended three of the teens.

Two are 15 years old and one is 17 years old. They were all quickly released after being charged with assault because they were being charged as juveniles. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Prior to joining FOX News, Klotz served as a weekend meteorologist and multimedia journalist for FOX 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.