Fourth of July delivers freedom from crowds in NYC

Whether by train, plane, or automobile - massive amounts of New Yorkers got out of town for the Fourth of July.

Rarely in New York City do we get to see so little congestion on a Tuesday that it was like magic to be able to scoot down Broadway and have all three lanes to yourself?

"There is ample parking, which is great, it’s good not to have a crowd for once." — New York resident

RELATED: July 4th fireworks: Road closures, where to watch, and more

Another said, "In the subway. There were a lot fewer people on the train, and on the bus, too!"



Well, New York City is what it is in part because of the amount of people here, this Independence Day granted independence from lines and weights.

Plenty of seating was available in restaurants across the city and errands or accomplished with record efficiency.



Crowds are expected to emerge for the fireworks show which begins at 9 PM on Tuesday evening.