Expand / Collapse search

Fourth of July delivers freedom from crowds in NYC

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Fourth of July: Fewer crowds and less congestion in NYC

FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en caught up with some New Yorkers getting to enjoy extra space in the city.

NEW YORK CITY - Whether by train, plane, or automobile - massive amounts of New Yorkers got out of town for the Fourth of July. 

Rarely in New York City do we get to see so little congestion on a Tuesday that it was like magic to be able to scoot down Broadway and have all three lanes to yourself?

RELATED: July 4th fireworks: Road closures, where to watch, and more

Another said, "In the subway. There were a lot fewer people on the train, and on the bus, too!"

Well, New York City is what it is in part because of the amount of people here, this Independence Day granted independence from lines and weights. 

Plenty of seating was available in restaurants across the city and errands or accomplished with record efficiency.

Crowds are expected to emerge for the fireworks show which begins at 9 PM on Tuesday evening.

Featured

Joey Chestnut wins men's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
article

Joey Chestnut wins men's hot dog eating contest after weather delay

Miki Sudo put down 39.5 hot dogs and buns to win the women's event earlier in the day.