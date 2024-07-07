Fourth of July weekend set to break travel records across the U.S.

If you're making your way home after the long holiday weekend, you're not alone. Sunday is expected to be a record-setting day on the roads and the runway in the United States.

Travel forecast

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates that today will be the peak travel day with over 3 million travelers expected to be screened at U.S. airports.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: An American Airlines jet moves along the runway at Laguardia AIrport on November 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. The airline industry has rebounded this year and is looking forward to a busy holiday

American Airlines also predicts today to be its busiest day of the summer, with plans for over 6,500 flights.

AAA forecasts a record 71 million people traveling 50 miles or more through the weekend after the holiday, beating pre-pandemic numbers. Over 60 million people will hit the road. More than 57 million will take to the air, and almost 5 million will be cruising or taking buses and trains.

AAA says the worst time for New Yorkers to travel by car is from 2-8 p.m.

New York weather forecast

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 92 degrees. There will be isolated showers.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City until 11:00 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said Sunday's air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange (between 101-150).

Cooling centers have been opened across the city to provide people with respite from the heat.