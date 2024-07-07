Expand / Collapse search

Amtrak restores rail service between New York and Boston after lightning strike causes power outage

Updated  July 7, 2024 11:04am EDT
Transportation
Associated Press

Amtrak service restored after suspension

All Amtrak services between New York and Boston have been restored after being suspended for around 7 hours on Saturday. FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino has the latest.

NEW YORK (AP) - Amtrak rail service between New York and Boston was restored after a lightning strike was believed to have caused a circuit breaker to malfunction, the rail service announced Saturday night.

The malfunction caused a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut, beginning Saturday afternoon.

Amtrak announced the service had been restored in a statement posted on its website.

Evening trains between Boston and Virginia were operating on schedule Saturday. Most trains were expected to be on schedule Sunday, although some Sunday train services were cancelled and others were expected to operate on a modified schedule, the company said.

Customers with reservations on affected trains would be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on other days, the rail service said Saturday.

Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers attempting to change reservations.