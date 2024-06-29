Fourth of July in NYC: Last-minute things to do

article

Independence Day is just a few days a way--do you have plans?

Take advantage of these breathtaking views and posh venues, perfect for those looking to secure last-minute plans in the city.

Somewhere Nowhere

View of New York City's annual Macy's 4th of July. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) Expand

There's nothing like an open-air rooftop pool with a prime vantage point of New York City's 47th Annual Macy's Fireworks Spectacular.

Checkout Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea for their Indepen-Dance Day Fourth of July Sunset Party.

You'll enjoy 360-views of the Manhattan’s skyline, a live DJ, classic BBQ and stunning cocktails.

General admission entry starting at $43 available here. Sots with advanced tickets and reservations required for entry, with private table reservations are also available.

Ticket & types vary and allow entry for the respective floor purchased. For more information visit www.somewherenowherenyc.com.

Front Row Fireworks

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Front Row Fireworks is hosting a private event with live music, gourmet food, cocktails and what they claim to be New York’s "best view" of the 47th NYC Fireworks show.

The experience takes place on the East River at the East 34th Street Heliport from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. giving guests views of private riverfront real estate and a front-row seat to the fireworks.

There will also be life-size Jenga, ping pong, chess, face painting and balloon animals.

Early bird tickets begin at $35. For more information visit www.frontrowfireworks.com.

Genesis House

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

For the first time in over a decade, New Yorkers will be flocking to the west side to get a glimpse of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. Genesis House Restaurant is conveniently located along the Hudson River.

The restaurant offers floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding the entire space.

Enjoy Korean fine-dining and hand-crafted cocktails that are perfect for enhancing the vibrant display of fireworks.

Highlights from the menu include:

YUKHOE: Wagyu Beef, Asian Pear, Pickled Vegetables, Sesame, Pine Nut, Egg Yolk, Beetroot Chip

JAPCHAE: Sweet Potato Noodle, Seasonal Mushrooms, Burdock Root, Chives

DAK YANGNYEOM GUI: Grilled Chicken in Fermented Gochujang, Lettuce Wrap

HIGH LINE SUNSET: Soju, Reposado, Honey, Contratto, Ginger

SARATOGA RUNWAY: West 32 Reserve Soju, Rye & Sons, Campari, Magnolia, Coffee Bitters

4th of July Fireworks Party at Virgin Hotels NYC

(Photo by: Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Join Virgin Hotels New York City in the clouds for a 4th of July fireworks viewing party.

Located on the 38th floor of the hotel, the event will feature sounds by DJ Select, specials and games and more!

See more details of the event below:

When: Thursday, July 4th

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: 38th floor at Virgin Hotels NYC (NoMad neighborhood in Manhattan; 30th and Broadway)

Tickets: $40 + tax and gratuity and include one complimentary beverage

Link to purchase tickets: HERE.