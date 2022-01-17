Four tornadoes tear through Florida neighborhoods, flip vehicles Sunday

Four confirmed tornadoes moved through Florida Sunday morning, causing damage to different parts of the state.

A powerful system that produced snow and ice to parts of the East also brought severe weather to the Sunshine State.

In Lee County, videos from Fort Myers showed a tornado move through a country club. The National Weather Service said the EF-2 tornado moved through the Iona area near Fort Myers damaging over 100 mobile homes in three different communities completely destroying 30 homes. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Damage was reported at several buildings in Iona, Florida, south of Cape Coral.

Charlotte County officials responded to overturned boats and debris at a marina. They also found damage to over 35 homes but reported no injuries. A National Weather Service tornado survey confirmed that a waterspout moved across Gasparilla Sound then moved onshore near Placidia, Florida.

The EF-1 had a peak wind of 110 mph and was about 50 yards wide. The path was about 1.4 miles long.

Damage is seen after a tornado touched down along Gasparilla Road in wester Charlotte County, Florida, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Credit: Charlotte County Emergency Management)

In Collier County, a patrol officer captured the apparent tornado crossing Interstate 75.

The officer said that the storm caused a flipped semi, blocking several lanes.

Overturned semi on I-75 in Florida on Sunday.(Florida Department of Transportation)

The driver of the semi only suffered minor injuries.

An EF-0 tornado crossed Interstate 41 just after 9 a.m. in Naples. The twister touched down in the Victoria Falls neighborhood and traveled two miles to the Lely Resort damaging two roofs and downing trees.



Tornado spotted in Naples. (Brett Cotov)

Waterspouts were also seen off the coast of Southwest Florida.

Waterspout near Isles of Capri, FL. (@Sandrarosesings / Twitter)

The National Weather Service confirmed a fourth tornado in Carnestown, north of Everglades City in Collier County. The EF-0 partially knocked down a power pole.

(FOX Weather)

Just after midnight on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged Dog Island in Franklin County, Florida just after midnight Saturday. The tornado hit a peak wind gust of 95 mph and traveled 2. 6 miles tearing the roof and porch off a home. The island is on the coast, south of Tallahassee.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXWeather.com.