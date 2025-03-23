Former Yankee star Brett Gardner says son, 14, died suddenly on family vacation

article

Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced the passing of their youngest son, Miller, in a statement released on Saturday.

Apparently, the 14-year-old died suddenly in his sleep while on vacation.

What we know:

In a statement, the Gardners said that Miller had fallen ill along with several other family members while on vacation.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," Brett and his wife Jessica wrote.

The Gardners described the teen as a beloved son and brother, noting that they still couldn't comprehend life without his infectious smile.

"He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family, and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," they said."Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

What they're saying:

The Yankees also released a statement on the death of Miller.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the statement read.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where the Gardner family vacationed and what kind of illness the family members experienced.

Who is Brett Gardner?

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Left fielder Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Xander Bogaerts #2 then throws to second base to get Hanley Ramirez #13 for an inning ending double play in the third inning of a Expand

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, having been drafted by the team in 2005 and making his MLB debut in 2008.

Known for his speed, defense, and leadership, Gardner became a key figure for the Yankees over the years.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees poses with his wife, Jessica, during the Victoria's Secret PINK Event held at the MLB Fan Cave June 20, 2012 at Broadway and 4th Street in New York City. (Photo by Paige Calamari/MLB via G Expand

He earned a reputation as a fan favorite thanks to his relentless work ethic and dedication to the game.

As an outfielder, Gardner played an integral role in the Yankees' lineup, including during their 2009 World Series championship run, their last title to date.

He retired after the 2021 season and has remained away from baseball since.