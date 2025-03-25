Brett Gardner's son died in his sleep on family vacation in Costa Rica: Details

The Brief The U.S. State Department is now investigating the death of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's youngest son, Miller. The 14-year-old died suddenly in his sleep while on vacation in Costa Rica last Friday, according to State Department officials. The Gardners described Miller as a beloved son and brother, noting that they still couldn't comprehend life without his infectious smile.



The 14-year-old died suddenly in his sleep while on vacation in Costa Rica last Friday, according to State Department officials.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep," Brett and his wife Jessica wrote over the weekend.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 5, the State Department confirmed that the death happened on March 21 in Costa Rica and that they would be monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death.

Multiple outlets reported that Costa Rican officials believe Miller Gardner died from asphyxiation related to food poisoning.

Marisel Rodríguez from the Judicial Investigation Department in Costa Rica (OIJ) told CNN that Miller Gardner was found dead last Friday in his hotel room and that preliminary reports suggest the cause of death could be "'asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning,'" CNN reported.

Food intoxication

"Food intoxication", also called food poisoning, happens when consuming food or drinks contaminated with toxins from bacteria, viruses, or parasites, according to the CDC. Symptoms often include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. While most cases are mild, severe cases can cause dehydration and excessive diarrhea and vomiting that may need medical treatment.

Some types of food poisoning, such as Clostridium botulinum (botulism), can cause symptoms like difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.

What we don't know:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death, awaiting results from autopsy and toxicology reports.

"He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family, and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," they said."

Brett and his wife Jessica also share an older son named Hunter.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, in the sports world, the Gardner family has received an outpouring of support from former teammates and those who spent time around the family.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who played with Brett in the minor leagues before coaching him on the Yankees, offered his condolences to the Gardeners during a press conference on Sunday.

"I'd like to start by sending my thoughts and prayers to Jessica and Brad Garner on the loss of their son. Obviously, I had a really good relationship with him, and we're thinking about him and the whole Mets organization are thinking about the Gardner family," he said.

The Yankees also released a statement on the death of Miller.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the statement read.

Who is Brett Gardner?

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, having been drafted by the team in 2005 and making his MLB debut in 2008.

Known for his speed, defense, and leadership, Gardner became a key figure for the Yankees over the years.

He earned a reputation as a fan favorite thanks to his relentless work ethic and dedication to the game.

As an outfielder, Gardner played an integral role in the Yankees' lineup, including during their 2009 World Series championship run, their last title to date.

He retired after the 2021 season and has remained away from baseball since.