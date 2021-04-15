Former VP Pence undergoes heart surgery to implant pacemaker

article

Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker after experiencing a slow heart rate, his office disclosed on Thursday.

Pence, 61, had a successful procedure to implant the device on Wednesday, according to a press release. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activity within days.

"My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals," Pence said in a statement.

