Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to Atlanta hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Carter Center, the former president is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain which was caused by his recent falls on Tuesday morning.

The 95-year-old former president is said to be "resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn is, is with him."

President Carter suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

He and his wife recently became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

