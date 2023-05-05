Former Police Academy in NYC converts into shelter for new asylum seekers
NEW YORK CITY - Dozens of new asylum seekers, took their first steps in New York City late Thursday night.
Four buses arrived to drop migrants off at a new temporary shelter on East 20th Street in Gramercy.
The nine-story building is a former NYPD police academy, and will temporarily house people as the city expects for an influx of newcomers.
Although the site is no longer used as a training facility, the NYPD still has offices there.
The city says they’ve opened 10 new shelters in the past week and need other options.
In a statement, a city hall spokesperson says:
The Executive Director of the NY Immigration Coalition says they’ve been working with the city to set up emergency shelters but ultimately, a permanent solution needs to be the goal.