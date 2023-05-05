Former Police Academy in NYC converts into shelter for new asylum seekers

Dozens of new asylum seekers, took their first steps in New York City late Thursday night.

Four buses arrived to drop migrants off at a new temporary shelter on East 20th Street in Gramercy.

The nine-story building is a former NYPD police academy, and will temporarily house people as the city expects for an influx of newcomers.

Although the site is no longer used as a training facility, the NYPD still has offices there.

"It’s a waste of resources and a frankly inhumane arrangement. This decision needs to be rethought." — PBA president Pat Lynch

The city says they’ve opened 10 new shelters in the past week and need other options.

In a statement, a city hall spokesperson says:

"For nearly a year, New York City has managed this national crisis alone -- we need our federal and state partners to step up now."

The Executive Director of the NY Immigration Coalition says they’ve been working with the city to set up emergency shelters but ultimately, a permanent solution needs to be the goal.