Former Police Academy in NYC converts into shelter for new asylum seekers

New York City
With Title 42 getting days away from expiring, the city is making preparations for an influx of migrants to New York. FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Dozens of new asylum seekers, took their first steps in New York City late Thursday night.

Four buses arrived to drop migrants off at a new temporary shelter on East 20th Street in Gramercy.

The nine-story building is a former NYPD police academy, and will temporarily house people as the city expects for an influx of newcomers. 

Although the site is no longer used as a training facility, the NYPD still has offices there. 

The city says they’ve opened 10 new shelters in the past week and need other options.

In a statement, a city hall spokesperson says:

The Executive Director of the NY Immigration Coalition says they’ve been working with the city to set up emergency shelters but ultimately, a permanent solution needs to be the goal.