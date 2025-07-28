Former NY Knick Marcus Morris arrested for fraud at airport

article

The Brief Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested in Florida this past weekend on a fraud charge. The NBA veteran played for the New York Knicks back in 2019. His brother and agent have spoken out following his arrest.



NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. was taken into custody by police in Florida this past weekend.

What we know:

The former New York Knicks forward was arrested on a fraud charge for an insufficient funds check, according to online jail records.

The arrest took place at an airport in Broward County on Sunday, and Morris was still on an out-of-state hold on Monday.

What they're saying:

Markieff Morris took to social media on Sunday to defend his brother, telling everyone to wait for the "real story."

"The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s***. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s*** man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s*** gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!"

Morris' agent, Yony Noy, claimed the former NBA star was arrested over an unpaid credit with a casino. He issued the following statement in response to Markieff:

"Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell. This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"

The backstory:

Morris signed with the New York Knicks in 2019 before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.

This isn't the NBA veteran's first run in with law enforcement, according to TMZ, who reports that Morris was charged with battery in 2012 and acquitted of assault charges for an alleged 2015 brawl.