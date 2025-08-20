Former Adams advisor gives reporter cash stuffed in bag of potato chips: report

article

Winnie Greco, a former City Hall advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, attempted to give money to a reporter from THE CITY after a campaign event in Harlem on Wednesday, according to the publication.

What we know:

The alleged "failed payoff," as termed by THE CITY, came in the form of a wad of cash in a red envelope stuffed inside a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple potato chips. Greco reportedly handed the item to City Hall reporter Katie Honan.

Honan spotted Greco near the announcement of Adams' newest campaign office, THE CITY states. Greco later texted Honan after the event after spotting her again and asked her to meet across the street from the new office next to a TD Bank. The two walked to the Whole Foods next door, where Greco reportedly handed Honan the bag of chips. Honan thought it was a snack, according to THE CITY's report.

Once the two parted ways, Honan opened the bag of chips and discovered the envelope stuffed with cash. There was at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. Honan then called Greco, the report goes on, and told her she could not accept the money and asked if she was still nearby in order to return the item. The two went back and forth until Honan texted Greco, "I can’t take this, when can I give it back to you?" She did not get a response.

After returning to THE CITY's office, Honan handed the bag of chips with money inside over to her editors, who then contacted the city Department of Investigation (DOI), according to the paper.

What they're saying:

"DOI received allegations from THE CITY and declines further comment," Diane Struzzi, a DOI spokesperson, said in a statement.

In a statement given to THE CITY on Wednesday, Greco said she'd made a mistake when asked what her intention was in handing money to Honan.

"I make a mistake," she said. "I’m so sorry. It’s a culture thing. I don’t know. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I feel so bad right now. I’m so sorry, honey."

"I just wanted to be her friend," Greco added. "I just wanted to have one good friend. It’s nothing."

"I can see how this looks strange," Steven Brill, Greco's attorney, said in a statement provided to the paper. "But I assure you that Winnie’s intent was purely innocent. In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused."

Brill provided FOX 5 NY with a statement as well:

This was not a payoff. This was Winnie’s gesture of kindness to a reporter she knew and thought of fondly. Exchanging money in a red envelope is a common custom in the Chinese community. As odd as it looks, Winnie’s intention was innocent not nefarious. — Steven Brill

Who is Winnie Greco?

The backstory:

Greco resigned last year as the mayor's liaison to the Asian community after she was targeted in several investigations, although she's resurfaced recently as a presence in Adams' reelection campaign. A spokesperson for Adams' campaign stressed Wednesday night, however, that Greco "holds no position in this campaign."



"We are shocked by these reports," spokesperson Todd Shapiro said in a statement. "(She) has been suspended from all VOLUNTEER campaign-related activities. Mayor Adams had no prior knowledge of this matter. He has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards, and his sole focus remains on serving the people of New York City with integrity."

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella has been investigating Greco since 2024 after the FBI raided her home in February of that year. This came following reports of illegal straw donations raised at Adams' campaign fundraisers that she had helped organize.

The DOI is also investigating allegations that Greco pressed a campaign volunteer to do personal tasks for her in exchange for a job.

Dig deeper:

Greco isn't the only former Adams' associate currently facing legal trouble, either.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, is set to appear in court Thursday on a new set of charges that have not been disclosed, according to her attorney, Arthur Aidala. The New York Post, however, is reporting that Lewis-Martin is expected to face additional charges tied to allegations of accepting luxury meals and other perks in exchange for political favors. Sources told the outlet that prosecutors are also examining whether businessmen footed the bill for some of her well-known karaoke parties.

Additionally, former staffer Mohamed Bahi pled guilty for his role in a scheme to funnel illegal donations to his campaign in order to get public matching funds on Aug. 12.

The mayor himself, who is currently running for reelection and polling last, had a federal corruption case dismissed just this past April.