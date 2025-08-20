Mayor Adams' former chief advisor expected in court on new charges

article

The Brief Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, is set to appear in Supreme Court, New York County, on new charges that have not been released. The New York Post reports that she is expected to face additional charges tied to allegations of accepting luxury meals and other perks in exchange for political favors. Her attorney, Arthur Aidala, says she will plead not guilty, request an expedited trial, and insists she has always served with integrity.



Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, is set to appear in court Thursday on a new set of charges that have not been disclosed, according to her attorney, Arthur Aidala.

A source tells FOX 5 NY the charges are not related to the current case and charges from December.

What we know:

Lewis-Martin, who resigned from her City Hall post last year amid mounting federal and local investigations, has largely remained out of the public eye since."Despite a lifetime of service as a law-abiding public servant, Ingrid is being forced to enter court with little information," Aidala said, adding that she will plead not guilty to every charge and that the defense will seek an expedited trial schedule.

What they're saying:

The New York Post reports that Lewis-Martin is expected to face additional charges tied to allegations of accepting luxury meals and other perks in exchange for political favors. Sources told the outlet that prosecutors are also examining whether businessmen footed the bill for some of her well-known karaoke parties.

The backstory:

Last year, Lewis-Martin was charged with accepting payments connected to her son’s business ventures after federal agents served her with a subpoena upon her return from Japan. Her home was searched, and her phone seized by the Southern District of New York.

UNITED STATES -November 28: Mayor Eric Adams sits next to chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin during his week off topic press conference at City Hall Blue Room, Tuesday November 28, 2023. During the press conference Adams discussed recent budget cuts, Expand

At the time, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg characterized the case in "three words: quid pro quo." He confirmed that two businessmen allegedly provided $50,000 to Lewis-Martin and her son, money that was then used to purchase a Porsche.

The charges came during a period of turbulence for the Adams administration, which had been rocked by multiple criminal inquiries. Though a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams, ending the matter and barring the charges from being brought again.

Aidala has maintained throughout that his Lewis-Martin "has always served with integrity" and said she intends to fully cooperate with authorities.

Who is Ingrid Lewis-Martin?

Dig deeper:

Chaplain Ingrid Lewis-Martin, 64, became chief advisor to the mayor in January 2022 before resigning in December of 2024.

Lewis-Martin, has been one of the mayor's closest confidants throughout his political career, serving in senior roles under Adams as he ascended the ranks of government in New York over the past nearly two decades.

Prior to her role as deputy Brooklyn borough president, she served for more than five years as then-State Senator Adams’ senior advisor and for seven years as his chief of staff.

What's next:

"While the specifics remain unclear, Ingrid is certain of one thing—she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty," said her attorney, Arthur Aidala. "We will be requesting an expedited trial schedule."

In a statement, Todd Shapiro, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign, said: "We have not been notified about any formal charges against Ingrid Lewis-Martin. Mayor Adams stands by her decades of public service and remains confident that the truth will prevail. Ingrid has dedicated her life to the people of New York City, and she deserves the presumption of innocence and the support of those who know her best."