Forlini's closes, was beloved NYC Italian restaurant

article

Forlini's, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan for 79 years, has closed.

The restaurant announced the permanent closure in an Instagram post on Friday.

"We would like to thank all of our patrons for supporting us through the years," the post stated. "We do not consider you our customers, but friends and part of our family."

The restaurant opened on Baxter St. in 1943. It was known as one of the city's last red sauce joints, Italian-American restaurants known for heaping portions covered with their own red sauce recipes passed down through the generations.

"Grandpa Joe" opened it and the tradition was carried on by his sons Frank, Freddie, and Hugo. They were followed by a third generation of "Big" Joe, Derek, and "Little" Joe.

"We want to thank everyone for the wonderful memories over the years. God Bless and blessings to you all," the restaurant stated.

A simple "Forlini's Restaurant is Closed" message was posted on its website along with vintage photos from the years.

The owner told Eater that the family has sold the building that houses the restaurant.

