Forecasters confirm small tornado touched down in New Jersey

article

A small tornado touched down in New Jersey over the weekend leaving behind a trail of damaged trees, the National Weather Service said.

According to forecasters, a line of thunderstorms produced the EF-1 twister about a mile from the Burlington County Fairgrounds on Saturday night. It is estimated the tornado was packing winds of 80 to 90 mph.

The tornado followed a narrow path of nearly 8 miles, damaging trees north of Columbus-Jobstown Road, snapping tree limbs on Island Road, uprooting a tree on Juliustown-Georgetown Road and causing additional scattered tree damage before the twister dissipated near the Ocean County border.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

No injuries were reported.

The weather service determined a tornado was responsible after surveying the damage on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters