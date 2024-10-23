Forbes ranks this NYC airport as 'best airport in the US'

Just a few years ago, many people considered LaGuardia Airport as one of the worst airports in the country.

However, after its $8 billion transformation, it has gone from worst to first.

Forbes Travel Guide has ranked LaGuardia Airport as the best airport in the U.S.

At Delta Terminal C, they just put the finishing touches on all the restaurants and shops.

Travelers at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration said LaGuardia Airport flights have now been placed under a ground delay program after being grounded due to po Expand

What's new at Delta Terminal C?

Now at Delta Terminal C, they are offering world-class dining.

The terminal has opened a steakhouse called Prime.

"Prime is representative of all the great steakhouses in New York," CEO of OTG Concessions Management Jeff Yablun said. "Although, I think maybe a little bit better. It's fantastic. We've got a great menu and great offerings."

New shops have also been added at Terminal C such as Buzzfeed News, Beekman 1802, MAC, Le Labo, Briggs & Riley, Patricia Nash, Beekman and True to New York.

Concessions at Terminal C include Bubby's, Sunday Supper Trattoria, Chuko Ramen, Poppy's Bagel and Starbucks.

Terminal C now has hands-free bag drop and Digital ID screening capabilities.

FILE-A passenger walks past Delta planes on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Now there is also a curbside check-in facility that will help already checked-in passengers reach the security screening area faster. The departures hall includes 36 full-service check-in counters, 49 self-service kiosks, and 16 bag-drop stations.

At the arrivals level, passengers can collect their luggage from one of five baggage carousels.

The new terminal also offers 13 restrooms, each equipped with touch-free entry, sinks, and hand dryers.



The artwork inside the terminal is provided by the Queens Museum.