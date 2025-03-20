The Brief A Florida woman was recently arrested after a dead animal was found in a bathroom last year at the Orlando International Airport (OIA), officials say. An arrest affidavit alleges the woman committed the crime after she was told she could not board her flight with the pet because she didn't have the proper paperwork to do so. Reports show Alison Agatha Lawrence was booked into the Lake County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.



A Florida woman was arrested under suspicion of animal cruelty months after a dog was found dead in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport (MCO), according to the Orlando Police Department. New details in the probable cause statement allege that the woman did not have the proper documents that would allow her dog to board the plane.

Alison Agatha Lawrence has since been arrested on a charge of third-degree animal cruelty.

Content warning: Some of the alleged details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

Arrest warrant: Airport employee found dead dog in a trash can

The backstory:

On Dec. 16, 2024, police said they responded to reports of an employee at MCO who said they had found a "dead animal" inside a women's bathroom located before the security checkpoint, according to a brief news release from the Orlando Police Department.

An employee went into the women's bathroom across from the airline's check-in counter and noticed a woman had been in one of the stalls for an unusually long time, and was on the ground appearing to clean up "a lot of water and a lot of dog food" from the floor.

Photos from an official Orlando Police Department arrest affidavit.

The employee eventually had to leave for another "cleanup emergency" and returned about 20 minutes later. The employee said she witnessed the same woman from earlier, later identified as Alison Lawrence.

As that employee was cleaning up the bathroom, she lifted the trash bag and noticed it was heavier than normal. Inside, the employee found a deceased white dog along with several dog-related items, including a leash, collar, and dog tag, according to photos included in the report.

How did the dog die?

According to the report, the dog's body was found inside the trash and was wet and warm. A necropsy was performed later and determined that the dog likely died from drowning/being submerged in water.

What's the alleged motive? Who is Alison Agatha Lawrence?

Records show Alison Agatha Lawrence was arrested on Tuesday, March 18, in Clermont, Florida. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

According to the probable cause statement, Alison Lawrence was at Orlando International Airport to board a flight to Colombia, and then connected on another flight to Ecuador.

Police said surveillance video shows Lawrence at the airport talking with an airline employee and then another employee at the check-in counter. Lawrence's dog was not allowed on the plane because she did not have the proper paperwork that the airline required.

"After Alison Agatha Lawrence was denied boarding of the dog due to improper paperwork, Alison Agatha Lawrence is believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog," Orlando police said in the arrest affidavit.

Police said after the dog's death, Lawrence proceeded through security and eventually boarded her flight to Colombia.

The charges

An arrest warrant was issued, and Alison Agatha Lawrence was arrested on Tuesday, March 18, in Clermont, Florida, according to the Orlando police and Lake County jail records.

Lawrence was booked into the Lake County jail at 3:54 p.m. on the Orlando police warrant. She was being held on a $5,000 bond, online records state. She will eventually need to be extradited from Lake County to Orange County.

Police said the woman used a few different names, but that one of them matched the name on the dog's tag, as well as the passport used to board her flight. The phone number on the tag also matched Lawrence's number, the report said.

What they're saying:

"The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority fully cooperates with all law enforcement officials regarding possible criminal activity on airport property," a spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) told FOX 35 News.

The agency recommended those traveling check the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website for information about flying with pets.

What do you need to travel with a dog from the U.S. to Colombia?

Dig deeper:

There are specific requirements and regulations that must be followed for an animal (specifically a dog) to travel from the U.S. to Columbia. In addition, each airline may have its own additional rules.

These regulations include:

A health certificate

Vaccinations

Parasite treatment

Microchip

Inspection once arrived in Columbia

Import fees

Those who do not comply with the guidelines may be refused from boarding flights.

