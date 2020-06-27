Expand / Collapse search

Florida visitor suspected of spreading coronavirus in Westchester County

Associated Press
Customers are seen sitting outside at 19 Cleveland in SoHo as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials are investigating whether someone returning to the New York City area from Florida spread the coronavirus at a high school graduation in suburban Westchester County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the investigation on Saturday after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut enacted 14-day traveler quarantines to try to check the spread of the virus.

A person “who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the ceremony subsequently began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “Since then, four more individuals who attended the ceremony and had contact with the first positive case have also tested positive.”

It’s suspected the infections occurred at a “drive in” graduation ceremony at Horace Greeley High School or at a related event a week ago in Chappaqua, New York, officials said. Anyone who attended the graduation is expected to self-quarantine until July 5, they said.

A message was left on Saturday seeking comment from school district officials.

